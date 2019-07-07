Debby Ryan Fans Blast People Spreading Rumors About ‘Jessie’ Star Having a Heart Attack

After Cameron Boyce‘s death, the silence of his Jessie co-star Debby Ryan sparked unsubstantiated rumors that the 26-year-old actress suffered a heart attack. There is no evidence that this is true at all, leading some more sensible fans to blast others for continuing to spread the rumor online.

“stop spreading the rumor that debby ryan had a heart attack. people are already grieving through cameron’s death, stop trying to cause more hurt for others,” one fan tweeted.

“any rumors of debby ryan suffering a heart attack are very likely not true. don’t believe everything you see on the internet,” another wrote.

One Jessie fan wrote that she was waiting for Ryan to make a comment on Boyce’s death. Another replied that Ryan had a heart attack, which caused another one to wrote, “[I don’t know] uhhh maybe telling people that debby ryan had a heart attack it’s not funny.”

It’s not clear how this rumor started. There are no articles claiming Ryan was hospitalized. However, a YouTube video titled “Debby Ryan Rushed To Hospital After Finding Out About Cameron Boyce” that offers no evidence to support its title has over 129,000 views.

A few fans theorized that the rumor began when someone mistook actress Debbie Reynolds, who died in 2016 after suffering a heart attack, as Ryan.

Ryan is one of the few stars to work with Boyce to remain silent on his death. She shut off the comments sections to her most recent Instagram posts, although that did not stop fans from bombarding her past Instagram posts to share their condolences. Others asked her to make a comment, leading many others to ask fans to stop.

“I’m pretty sure she knows by now u can stop reminding her,” one fan wrote on Ryan’s June 23 Instagram post.

“can y’all stop commenting about cameron? it’s real disrespectful and you need to understand people have different stages when grieving / mourning. his death is only recent and y’all are pressuring her to accept the fact that he’s gone. it’s disgusting. let people mourn in peace,” another fan wrote.

Ryan starred on Jessie from 2015 to 2011 in the title role, a high school girl who has to take care of the Ross children, played by Peyton List, Boyce, Skay Jackson and Karan Brar. Both List and Jackson have already posted tributes to Boyce on their Instagram pages.

“You are the most special person I’ve ever had the honor of encountering, Cameron Boyce. You left everyone, including me, better than when you found them,” List wrote of Boyce. “Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Wish I could hug you one last time Cam. My heart is broken. I’ve never hurt this bad.”

