‘Dazed and Confused’ Star Jason London Arrested for Public Intoxication

Dazed and Confused actor Jason London has been arrested and charged with public intoxication following an incident earlier this month. London was reportedly taken into police custody in Mississippi after he allegedly recklessly drove his vehicle, which he crashed multiple times and eventually ended up in a ditch. At this time, London does not appear to have publicly addressed the incident.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi when local authorities spotted London in a 2010 Nissan Maxima that was on fire and stuck in a ditch. Although police did not see London, who was behind the wheel, driving the vehicle, they said he “reeked of booze, could barely keep his balance and had slurred speech” when they arrived at the scene, where the passenger of the vehicle was standing outside of the vehicle, which sustained heavy damage. When questioned by police, London alleged someone had sideswiped them and run them off the road, though police came to the conclusion following an on-scene investigation that London swerved off the road and hit a sign before he managed to maneuver the vehicle back onto the road, after which it is believed he hit a concrete object before driving into a ditch. It is unclear if either London or the other person in the vehicle were injured in the incident.

Responding authorities eventually handcuffed London and took him into police custody on a charge of public intoxication and leaving the scene of an accident. An Ocean Springs Police Department spokesperson told TMZ the officer used his discretion when charging London and opted to book him only on a charge of public intoxication and not an additional charge of driving under the influence. London was taken to a jail in Jackson County, though he was reportedly so intoxicated that police were unable to fingerprint him at the time. It is not known if he has since posted bail.

The Tuesday arrest marked the latest run-in with the law for London, who in early 2013 was arrested following a bar fight in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to a police report obtained by TMZ at the time, the incident occurred after London sneezed on a bouncer and refused to apologize and instead punched the bouncer in the face. The actor had to be physically removed from the bar and “in the process he was beaten up.” He was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct/fighting and assault, though he denied reports of the incident, stating that he was “jumped by three 250-pound bouncers” and would “never say or do the crap they are reporting.”

London is best known for his portrayal of Randall “Pink” Floyd in the 1993 coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. His other credits include Jason and the Argonauts, The Rage: Carrie 2, and an appearance on the TV show Scandal, among several others.