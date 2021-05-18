Dax Shepard Ripped by Morning TV Show Host Over Prince Harry Interview

✖

Dax Shepard's recent interview with Prince Harry is earning him some pushback from one British morning show host. After the Duke of Sussex made an appearance on the actor's Armchair Expert podcast Thursday for a wide-ranging interview, TV presenter Phillip Schofield blasted Shepard as a "dreadful interviewer."

Phillip Schofield slammed the podcast host during a Monday appearance on This Morning, during which he and Holly Willoughby were joined by royal reporter Camilla Tominey and Giles Brandreth for a discussion on the royal's most recent interview. Phillip Schofield did not hold back on his views, decrying the podcast as "dreadful" and criticizing Shepard's interview style. According to Schofield, "the podcast was shockingly done, they are dreadful interviewers." Schofield said he took issue with the fact that Shepard frequently chimed in during the conversation-style discussion stating, "Just shut up and let him speak. So I didn't think that was any good anyway."

Schofield went on to explain that Shepard's interviewing style led to a lot of "unfair" headlines geared towards stirring up drama surrounding the prince. The broadcaster pointed out the widely cited Truman Show remark, in which Harry said his life is "a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo." Addressing that comment, which sparked plenty of chatter and controversy, Schofield said Harry "was fed that line and then he repeated it," referring to Shepard's statement comparing his own life to The Truman Show, which was made before Harry repeated the comparison himself. According to The Sun, Schofield said, "What was interesting was that when you listen to the full podcast you see the headlines. When he was in the Truman Show - big headline, no he was fed that line and then he repeated it. So there was a lot that was very unfair."

The Thursday interview marked one of Harry’s first since his and wife Meghan Markle's controversial bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. During the 90-minute discussion, which was to promote his upcoming Apple TV+ series The Me You Can't See, Harry got candid about his mental health and living life in the public eye. He also opened up about his upbringing and his own parenting style as he and Markle raise son Archie and await the birth of their daughter. While Schofield may not have liked Shepard as an interviewer, he praised Harry, admitting that while he "went into that podcast thinking 'Oh Harry, do shut up,'" he came out of it "thinking 'good on you.'" Schofield said Harry "was incredibly eloquent over mental health."