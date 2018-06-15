David Spade Donates $100,000 to Mental Health After Kate Spade’s Suicide

David Spade is taking action following the death of his sister-in-law, famous fashion designer Kate Spade.

PEOPLE reported on Thursday that the Tommy Boy actor donated $100,000 of his own money to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a grassroots organization dedicated to mental health and helping those with mental illness through support groups and educational programs.

“More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support,” Spade said in a statement to the magazine. “If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need.”

Kate was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on June 5 at the age of 55 in what investigators determined was a death by suicide. She was found by her housekeeper, and reportedly left a note addressed to her 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world,” Kate’s husband and Spade’s brother Andy Spade wrote in a statement shortly after her passing. “She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” he added. “There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

Spade also released a statement, posting a throwback photo of himself with Kate to his Instagram account.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it,” Spade wrote in the caption. “Kate and I during Christmas family photos. “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

“I still can’t believe it,” Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

Days later, another celebrity was found dead by suicide when celebrity chef and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain was found dead in a French hotel room. His passing was also determined to be death by suicide.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).