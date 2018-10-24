David Eason Slammed for Controversial ‘Straight Pride’ Meme

David Eason is making sure no one forgets about his homophobic views.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ husband, who was fired earlier this year from the MTV series for homophobic remarks on his social media accounts, once again ignited controversy after posting a meme on his Instagram on Wednesday.

The post showed a cartoon bride and groom alongside the words: “Straight Pride. It’s Natural, it’s Worked for Thousands of years and you Can Make Babies.”

“For the people who get offended when you call them what they identify themselves as… I’m also proud to be a white man, a southerner and a redneck,” the failed reality star wrote in the caption of the photo.

The clear call for attention from Eason, whose been taking a sidecar to his wife’s controversy after she pulled a gun on a driver in a road rage incident with her son in the car, did not sit well with some of Eason’s Instagram followers.

“This is so ignorant David. You have the right to say what you want but this is not necessary you know what your (sic) doing by posting crap like this,” one commenter wrote.

“You’re a small minded arrogant prick,” another, less patient, user commented more than once on the post.

“Just because your (sic) proud of you….. Apparently you don’t feel that great about yourself since you must be nasty to others…. food for thought,” another one reflected.

The post comes two days after the second part of the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion aired, Us Weekly reports. During the hour, Evans talked with Dr. Drew Pinsky and defended the comments her husband spewed that led to his firing from the show.

“He doesn’t hate those people,” she said, with “those” referring to the LGBT community. “He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way.”

When Dr. Drew pressed Evans on the subject, asking how Eason might react if one of his children come out as LGBT, Eason said, “He’ll still love them and adore them but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle.”

She attempted to justify further saying: “It’s the way he was raise…. [But] he doesn’t run around the house saying, ‘I hate gay people.’”

Of course, since he seems to be doing all his hateful speech on social media. Eason was fired in February after he took to Twitter to call people in the LGBT community as “abominations.” Since then, Eason has expressed his bitterness over losing the job by ramping up his anti-gay content online.

Eason and Evans share 19-month-old daughter Ensley. Jenelle also has son Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 4, with ex Nathan Griffith.