34-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Jack Colwell Dies Suddenly

Australian singer-songwriter Jack Colwell has died. Colwell passed away at the age of 34 on Thursday, Oct. 3, just days after teasing the follow-up to his 2020 debut album Swandream, music writer Jenny Valentish confirmed in a tribute published by The Guardian. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Described by Valentish as a “one-man séance” when performing live” with “cresting operatic highs and frightening the horses with guttural, primal lows,” Colwell got his start in the music industry back in 2015 when he released his debut EP, Only When Flooded Could I Let Go, and his first single, “Don’t Cry Those Tears.” A year later, in 2016, he not only became the main support act for musician Sarah Blasko’s tour, but also performed a sold-out show at the Sydney Opera House. That same year, he released the song “No Mercy,” donating funds raised to the National LGBTI Health Alliance. Speaking to The Queer AV at the time, he said the song “links my experience of homophobia from my childhood to who I am today in my adult life as an out gay man.”

Throughout his career, Colwell arranged vocals for indie pop outfit Architecture in Helsinki, directed Sydney’s Polyphony Choir, and programmed the 2017 Unity: the Equality Campaign concert in Sydney. He released his debut album, Swandream, in 2020, and in his final social media post on Sept. 24, revealed that he was finishing his second album.

“Hi all – looking forward to releasing some new music soon. The mixes are nearly done and the mastering is booked in,” he shared. “I’ve been saying for ages that LP2 will be with you soon and that day isn’t too far off!”

News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes. Taking to Instagram, Blasko, who also produced Colwell’s debut album, wrote, “One of my favourite people in this whole wide world, who possessed the charm of a thousand princes & a musical spirit like no other has passed into another realm. Good night darling Jack, changed forever by your presence x.”

Australian comedian and writer Gen Fricker, Colwell’s friend since high school, said that “Colwell “made everyone feel seen and safe” and “he loved deeply and gave of himself fearlessly.” She added that “it was an honour to be loved by him, whether you were in his life for a long time or just a moment.”

At this time, it’s unclear if Colwell’s second album will be released posthumously.