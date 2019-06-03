David Beckham and Wife Victoria Share Rare Family Photo During Miami Vacation

David and Victoria Beckham shared a rare family photo during their Miami vacation, giving fans a unique look at the British power couple’s children.

The Beckhams shared the same photo on their Instagram page Sunday, featuring the couple alongside their children — Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14 and Harper, 7. Victoria, 45, and Beckham, 44, both looked stylish on the trip, with Victoria wearing an all-white outfit with heels and Beckham wearing a button-up blue shirt over a white undershirt.

“Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited [Inter Miami FC]… So many more to come,” Beckham wrote on his Instagram page.

“We [love] Miami x Kisses x us,” Victoria wrote.

The couple also shared fun videos from the trip in their Instagram Stories, including one stop in the Florida Everglades. They also hung out on a yacht and jet skied.

The trip to Miami was not without some business for Beckham. He and his business partner, Jorge Mas, visited Inter Miami CF academy players in Broward County. Beckham told reporters during his visit with 150 young players that he had spent the last 10 days in South Florida with his family, reports Local10.

Beckham is the president of the new Major League Soccer team, which will spend its first two seasons at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Mas said they could play there through 2022, but the hope is the plans for the Miami Freedom Park stadium does not get delayed.

Beckham told local reporters he was surprised it has been so difficult to break ground on a new stadium, but understands the situation.

“I was joking about it with one of my friends, you know, there were mistakes that were made over those six years, and myself not being a local, you know, it’s like someone coming into London and saying, ‘Oh there’s a nice piece of land next to Buckingham Palace. We’ll just build there. We’ll just build a stadium there,” the retired soccer legend explained. “So I can understand people’s frustrations at that point, but we’re in such a good place now, where we’re in such a strong position to give these kids — you know, that’s the amazing thing. To watch these kids and to know that they’ve got a real opportunity.”

Inter Miami CF is one of the new MLS expansion teams, and is expected to play its first season next year.

As for Victoria, her trip to Miami comes will the four other Spice Girls members tour the U.K. without her. She was the only member of the group to sit out of the reunion tour, but encouraged fans to follow her friends’ latest tour.

Photo credit: Instagram/David Beckham