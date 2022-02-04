David Beckham Reveals the Same Meal Wife Victoria Beckham Has Eaten Daily for 25 Years

For those wondering how Victoria Beckham keeps her tiny frame intact, her husband David may have just revealed one of her secrets. The soccer great, who says he’s the family chef, is giving some insight into the former Spice Girl’s diet. “Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years! Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables,” David told Ruthie Rogers of the River Café Table 4 podcast. “She will very rarely deviate away from that.” David is an admitted foodie, which he says makes him a little agitated about his wife’s limited pallet. “I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it.”

David says the only time Victoria has strayed from her meal is when she was expecting. “The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with [our daughter] Harper, and it was the most amazing thing,” he added, joking that “it was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was, but I know she’s not eaten it since!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hello Magazine previously reported that Victoria’s diet is dairy-free. For breakfast, she often drinks a “green monster” breakfast smoothie she revealed to be a mix of apples, kiwi, lemon, spinach, broccoli, and chia seeds in her Nutribullet.

David shows his love for his family through cooking. He explained that he grew up getting his love for doing so from his mother and grandmother. As a child, he looked forward to family get-togethers on Saturdays, which included some of his favorite down-home meals like chicken noodle soup with Matzo ball dumplings, jellied eels, and pie mash.

He carries the same tradition with his family. David and Victoria have four children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10. The couple married in Ireland in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle.

David has gushed about his wife and family life often in the public. During a 2017 chat with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, he said: “We’re a strong family unit. We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it. We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children.”