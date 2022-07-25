Victoria Beckham Returns to Spice Girls Roots in New Video

Victoria Beckham recently brought a little "spice" back into her life. The former "Posh" Spice Girls group member inspired nostalgia by singing in a new karaoke video with her husband, David Beckham. David, 47, posted an Instagram video of Victoria, 48, singing and dancing to the band's hit song "Stop."

"Karaoke night with the one [and] only Posh Spice [victoriabeckham] [spicegirls]," the retired soccer player captioned the clip on July 23. His wife later commented, "Only for you, David!!"

After first meeting each other in 1997, the couple married in 1999. They later welcomed four children together, Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz Beckham.

Victoria, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton were the women behind the 1990s British group known for their self-empowering songs, such as "Wannabe." Although the group went on an indefinite hiatus in December 2000, they have reunited multiple times to perform and tour. In most cases, Victoria has chosen not to participate.

In November 2018, the pop stars announced plans to tour again in 2019. "We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together," read their statement, via In Touch.

"We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

However, Victoria made headlines just a few days later when she claimed to Vogue, "I'm not going on tour. The girls aren't going on tour."

Later, she posted an Instagram statement applauding her fellow bandmates for their decision to tour again. "Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!" wrote the fashion designer on Instagram that year.

"I won't be joining my girls on stage again, but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life, and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show, and the fantastic fans, past and present, are going to have a wonderful time!"