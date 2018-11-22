David Arquette Speaks out About ‘Wrestling Death Match’ That Led to Hospitalization: ‘I’m Lucky to Be Alive’

David Arquette considers himself “lucky to be alive” after a “wrestling death match” landed him in the hospital with serious injuries.

The 47-year-old actor found himself in the hospital undergoing surgery over the weekend after he participated in a Death Match against wrestler Nick Gage that nearly cost him his life when he suffered a deep cut to his neck. Speaking to PEOPLE, Arquette opened up about the scary ordeal.

“I’m lucky to be alive. If I had been cut in the jugular, I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” Arquette told the outlet.

According to the Never Been Kissed actor, he sustained his gruesome injury after florescent light tubes were brought into the ring as props. After Gage slipped and his tube hit Arquette’s neck, the actor explained that he “started seeing dripping blood and I panicked. I turned around too quickly and the end of a broken bulb got me in my neck. It was gruesome.”

Although he was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, which included doctors stitching the deep cut, he was rushed back on Friday after he “woke up with the shivers and a swollen neck” and was taken into surgery when it was discovered he had cut a neck muscle.

“Doctors call that The Box because it’s such a dangerous place to get punctured,” he explained. “It was really scary.”

While Arquette admits that in hindsight he realizes that he was “in over my head for sure,” he said that he wanted to participate in the dangerous sport due to a previous win that was criticized.

“Eighteen years ago, I won a WCW World Heavyweight Belt,” he said. “But that win was a big disgrace to the belt and the wrestling community and ever since people have been criticizing me. I really wanted to prove myself and stand up for myself. I was sick of being bullied and for people thinking I’m just some punk from Hollywood.”

On Monday, Arquette explained in a statement that prior to stepping into the ring, he had trained for six months in preparation for the match and had even competed in “indie matches around the country.”

He also apologized to the wrestling community “for any negative attention this might have brought forth over the weekend, and I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again.”

Although he is hoping to get back into the ring, albeit not in a Death Match, he said that for now his “full-time dedication will always be to acting and producing.”