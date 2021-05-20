KISS' Gene Simmons Lashes out at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame of Iron Maiden Snub

✖

KISS bassist Gene Simmons recently lashed out at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the organization's snub of heavy metal legends Iron Maiden. Earlier this month, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductees, which include Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. Additionally, other artists will be given special awards, such as rapper LL Cool J, late metal guitarist Randy Rhoads, and German electronic rock godfathers Kraftwerk.

However, Iron Maiden, who was on the ballot, will not be featured in any capacity, despite having been eligible for induction for about 15 years now. This news did not sit well with Simmons, who tweeted a Blabbermouth story about the snub and wrote in the caption that he finds it to be a "sham" that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame did not "include Maiden." He added that the whole situation is "disgusting!"

RR Hall of Fame is a sham not to include Maiden. Disgusting! https://t.co/WbNYr42lBI — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 13, 2021

Notably, Simmons' KISS bandmate Paul Stanley also issued a statement on the snub. "Regardless of whether it matters to them, Maiden not being in the [Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame] of Fame is INSANITY. Regardless of who is writing in or not, the Committee must induct them. They have helped spawn an entire genre of music. What else do you need to do??"

Iron Maiden was originally formed in Leyton, East London, in 1975 by bassist and primary songwriter and bassist Steve Harris. The band's current line-up includes iconic vocalist Bruce Dickinson, drummer Janick Gers, and longtime guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers. To date, Iron Maiden has released more than 15 studio albums, 13 live albums, and a number of compilation projects, selling more than 100 million albums worldwide.

Following the backlash, not only from Simmons and Stanley but from heavy metal and rock fans everywhere, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame president Greg Harris spoke about the perceived snub. "There's no doubt that [Maiden] are an impactful, influential band, and that's why they were nominated this year, along with 15 other artists and acts," he stated. "So we're not questioning, "Are they an important band, are they impactful and influential?'"

Harris went on to say, "Everybody has their favorites, everybody has different artists that impacted them or impacted other artists. So, if you look at this list, you can make that case for all of these folks, just like people make that case for Iron Maiden." At this time, the members of Iron Maiden do not appear to have expressed disappointment or dismay at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame snub.