Dave Chappelle's Attacker Is Going to Jail

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl in May has pleaded no contest. Isaiah Lee, 24, was convicted of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event. According to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, he was sentenced to 270 days in county jail, Deadline reported. A month and a half ago, Lee's defense requested a diversion program that could have eventually resulted in the charges being dismissed, but a judge rejected it. Lee is currently awaiting trial for an unrelated stabbing offense at a transitional housing facility for which he is charged with stabbing his roommate. As Chappelle was performing a show for the Netflix Is a Joke Festival on May 3, Lee rushed the stage and threw him to the ground. The suspect was subdued and arrested by LAPD as soon as security acted. Chappelle was uninjured and went on with his show.

"As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show," according to a statement he issued the following day from Chappelle the next day. "Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening." Before paramedics took the attacker away, Chappelle told the media that he spoke with the attacker. Lee claimed that he carried out the attack in order to draw attention to gentrification's impact on his grandmother, who was displaced from her home in Brooklyn. Lee, however, later gave an interview from within jail, saying Chappelle's jokes about homeless and transgender people triggered him. He will appear in court on Jan. 19 on charges of trying to kill his former roommate.

The Hollywood Bowl incident occurred as Chappelle finished his performance, as video captured by attendees and uploaded to social media shows Lee rushing the stage and tackling the comedian. After attempting to flee, the attacker was dragged away by security. In an interview with NBC News Los Angeles, the LAPD explained the man was carrying a replica gun capable of ejecting a knife blade if discharged correctly. During a subsequent show, Chappelle acknowledged the incident, telling the audience, "Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat." Foxx, who reportedly assisted in apprehending the suspect, replied, "I thought that was part of the show." Later, Chappelle said, "I've been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a n— backstage. I've always wanted to do that."