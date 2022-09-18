Dave Chappelle Attacker Reportedly Arrested With Same Knife Used in Alleged Stabbing

Dave Chappelle's attacker has a history of violent attacks. Per Deadline, the man who attacked the comedian in May at the Hollywood Bowl appearance. A roommate of the attacker testified in a courtroom on Sept. 16 that Isaiah Lee used the same replica handgun with a hidden blade to stab him in the abdomen. The roommate claims that the attacker, Dijon Washington Lee, became increasingly erratic in the months before he attacked Chappelle. Lee allegedly wrote weird notes and bragged about his marijuana use.

"He was saying, 'I'm smoking on your brother,' bragging about how much money he's making – whatever he was doing – how much weed he was smoking," the roommate testified. "It didn't make sense to me. He knew my brother had passed away a few months before that. It was disrespectful."

The attack against the roommate occurred on Dec. 2, 2021. Lee allegedly attacked Washington after a perceived insult. "We started tussling, and I got stabbed," the roommate testified. Lee fled the scene immediately after the stabbing.

LA police revealed photos of the knife found on Lee after Chappelle was tackled, and Lee pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and interfering with a public event. He has avoided felony charges.

A judge ruled there is sufficient evidence to try Lee for the attempted murder of the roommate. Lee awaits his arraignment on Sept. 30, on a $1 million bail.