Dave Bautista's Fiery Face Mask Tweet Sets off Twitter

Dave Bautista's stance on face masks has caused quite the stir online. The Room 104 star called out those who are on the anti-mask bandwagon as "little b—s" on Twitter Monday. A recent Gallup poll revealed that only 34 percent of men said they "always" wore a mask when they left their homes, despite overwhelming evidence on its effectiveness in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

It started with a quote-tweet from his Stuber co-star Kumail Nanjiani, who wrote, "Shout out to dudes who think masks are weak but that Batman is cool." Bautista, however, was much blunter in his delivery. He went on to admit he's openly frustrated at the "dudes" who refuse to do so. Granted, Bautista has never been one to hold back his opinion. Particularly against President Donald Trump and his handling of the pandemic.

Dudes who think wearing masks are weak are little bitches. There I said it!! I’ll wear a stupid fucking mask just to let people know I care. You’re not trapped in it. You’re not giving up a liberty. You’re helping. You’re fighting. Wear that shit like a badge of honor. #Bushido https://t.co/oTGoEhZtK6 — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 10, 2020

Given that the issue of face masks is, for some reason, controversial, there were no shortage of responses to Bautista's proclamation. Here's what just a few people had to say.