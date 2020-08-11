Dave Bautista's Fiery Face Mask Tweet Sets off Twitter
Dave Bautista's stance on face masks has caused quite the stir online. The Room 104 star called out those who are on the anti-mask bandwagon as "little b—s" on Twitter Monday. A recent Gallup poll revealed that only 34 percent of men said they "always" wore a mask when they left their homes, despite overwhelming evidence on its effectiveness in slowing the spread of coronavirus.
It started with a quote-tweet from his Stuber co-star Kumail Nanjiani, who wrote, "Shout out to dudes who think masks are weak but that Batman is cool." Bautista, however, was much blunter in his delivery. He went on to admit he's openly frustrated at the "dudes" who refuse to do so. Granted, Bautista has never been one to hold back his opinion. Particularly against President Donald Trump and his handling of the pandemic.
Dudes who think wearing masks are weak are little bitches. There I said it!! I’ll wear a stupid fucking mask just to let people know I care. You’re not trapped in it. You’re not giving up a liberty. You’re helping. You’re fighting. Wear that shit like a badge of honor. #Bushido https://t.co/oTGoEhZtK6— Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 10, 2020
Given that the issue of face masks is, for some reason, controversial, there were no shortage of responses to Bautista's proclamation. Here's what just a few people had to say.
Be #maskuline!— Sarah Niebuhr Rubin (@WriterMeRSNR) August 10, 2020
I actually kind of like em 🤷🏻♂️ they may be a bit inconvenient but they can look good pic.twitter.com/R3Ra5Fddzu— Rick A37-Z (@Paragondvp) August 10, 2020
Those of us on the front lines Thank you sir.. pic.twitter.com/wXPkMtEU5x— HDelaneyNash (@HDelaneyNash) August 11, 2020
I've been waiting for a moment where I can walk around looking like Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat. pic.twitter.com/rThktcvsrP— Rich Smith (@RichSmith83) August 10, 2020
CONGRATS Bautista just called you a little bitch!! And you say "love to all" if you had love for all or even respect for anyone but yourself you'd wear a fucking mask you dipshit! Is your name Cumber because you sit on a 🥒 for a living?— George (@George4Porter) August 11, 2020
If found this on twitter earlier today pic.twitter.com/taaWJKpjby— Barack Lesnar (@Woodyfromtj) August 10, 2020
Mask & shield my man...I double up on dat shit. Ain’t taking no chances... pic.twitter.com/bsEu1gskl2— Mr. Han (@h_an0611) August 10, 2020
Yes!!!!!!!! I said basically the same thing! And also, a not so friendly reminder to those Karens and Brocks, if I can wear a mask for an entire 12 hour surgery, you can wear one to pick up your frozen pizza.— Sarah Bennett (@Bennett_Bunch) August 10, 2020
The sort of fragility that would compel a man to refuse to wear a mask in the middle of a pandemic is the opposite of true masculinity in my book.— William Anderson (@WilliamAnders75) August 10, 2020
I see it as I literally get to look like a ninja wherever I go.— Robert Dean (@robertdean27) August 10, 2020
