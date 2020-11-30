Darth Vader Actor David Prowse's Reported Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Darth Vader actor David Prowse died on Sunday, and now the 85 year old's reported cause of death has been revealed. According to The Sun, Prowse's daughter, Rachel, shared that he had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and that he'd spent two weeks in a London hospital due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. Rachel also explained that Prowse's loved ones didn't get say their goodbyes in-person, due to the pandemic.

"It’s horrible that COVID restrictions meant we did not get to see him and say goodbye," she said. "But when we went to collect his stuff from the hospital, the nurse said what a cool guy he was. He was such a larger-than-life character. He would have loved to see himself trending on Twitter." Rachel added, "He might have looked quite scary but as a person he was a sweet, kind and generous man. He really was a gentle giant. And to us he was our dad."

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

Prowse is most well-known for being the actor who donned the Darth Vader suit in the first Star Wars trilogy, while James Earl Jones gave life to the character's iconic voice. "He had a huge physical presence which helped him achieve as much as he did," Rachel added, in a Facebook post. "He had the biggest hands and feet I have ever seen! Dad had a broad fan base from many different areas of his life and work, he will be missed by many."

"He'd had a fabulous life, travelled all over the world doing things that he loved especially meeting fans at conventions and signing thousands and thousands of autographs over the years," she continued. "He would be relishing having appeared on BBC news this morning and be trending on twitter (once it had been explained what this meant). For those of us that grew up in the 70's and 80's he will be best remembered as being the Green Cross Code Man and also for being Darth Vader, the most evil villain in cinematic history; to me he will always just be dad."