‘Daredevil’ Star Elden Henson Files For Divorce

Daredevil star Elden Henson is calling it quits with his wife of nearly 2 years, Kira Sternbach.

The 39-year-old actor filed for divorce this week. However, he stated that the date of his separation from Kirna was on February 15, 2016. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the causation for their split.

The two tied the knot on April 30, 2014, and have a 2-year-old son together named Dodger. Elden, who rose to fame with his role on The Mighty Ducks, is seeking joint custody of his child.

Elden Henson portrays Foggy Nelson, the best friend of Matt Murdock, on Netflix's Daredevil series. He is set to reprise his role as Foggy Nelson in the upcoming The Defenders series, which is set to air in August.

Marvel's The Defenders is developed by Douglas Petrie and Marco Ramirez. The miniseries will also feature Sigourney Weaver as the villain, Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), and several recurring guest stars from Marvel's Daredevil, Marvel's Jessica Jones, Marvel's Luke Cage, and Marvel's Iron Fist, including Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Scott Glenn as Stick, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.

Henson's other most notable film credits include: The Butterfly Effect, Deja Vu, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Jobs, and Lord of Dogtown.

