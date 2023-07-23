Danny Masterson Completely Absent From 'That '70s Show' San Diego Comic-Con Experience

That '70s Show had a major presence at San Diego Comic Con this weekend, but star Danny Masterson was no where to be seen. The exhibit included life-size photos of all the main cast members – except for Masterson, who was recently convicted of two counts of sexual assault. Visitors at the convention found Masterson's exclusion to be extremely conspicuous.

The Laff television network hosted a "That '70s Show activation" at SDCC to promote its current string of re-runs of the beloved sitcom. It airs the show on weeknights at 9 p.m. ET, but the organizers seemed to decide that Masterson was best left out of the new promotional material. Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape, while the jury was deadlocked on a third rap charge. Masterson remains in custody without bail and is not due for sentencing until September.

#That70sShow 25th anniversary fun photo opp by the Omni #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4My4qGarxo — SDCC Unofficial Blog (@SD_Comic_Con) July 20, 2023

Photos of the activation were published by Entertainment Weekly and made a splash with fans online – even those that did not attend the convention. Many commenters expressed sympathy for the organizers tasked with putting this display together, understanding that it would be in poor taste to put Masterson front-and-center even if it felt a little awkward to have him completely removed. One fan claimed that Masterson could still be heard in a voice-over collage.

The cases against Masterson began in 2017 when five women publicly accused Masterson of sexual assault, with incidents dating back to 2001. Netflix fired Masterson from the sitcom The Ranch, and his talent agency dropped him soon afterward. Masterson denied all the allegations from the start. Starting in 2019, accusers claimed that the Church of Scientology was pressuring them to drop their allegations and that the church was actively trying to cover up the cases to protect Masterson's reputation.

Wilmer was in multiple shots of the video and was in the full display pic.twitter.com/XJetNyB2RX — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) July 21, 2023

The allegations that got Masterson convicted first went public in June of 2020 when he was charged with three counts of forcible rape – one in 2001 and two taking place in 2003. All three accusers remained anonymous. The first trial lasted for about a month in the fall of 2022 and ended in a mistrial. A new trial began in April of 2023, and on May 31, Masterson was convicted.

Masterson was not granted bail and remains in a Los Angeles County jail, but is reportedly being kept in "administrative segregation" due to his celebrity status. He is due for another hearing on Aug. 4, according to a report by CBS News, and then for sentencing on Sept. 7, 2023. He faces up to 30 years in prison.