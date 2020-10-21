Danny Masterson Snaps Anniversary Photos With Wife Bijou Phillips After Legal Setback

✖

Danny Masterson celebrated nine years with wife Bijou Phillips Tuesday, just a day after a Los Angeles judge ruled that the rape case against the actor can move forward, despite his legal team's argument that the allegations are too old to be prosecuted. The That '70s Show actor posed with his wife and 6-year-old daughter Fianna in a series of family photos on Instagram to celebrate the relationship milestone, captioning the pictures, "So yesterday was my..... anniversary! Happy wedding bday love! 9yrs dos amigos."

Masterson did not attend the Monday hearing that coincided with his anniversary, reports Variety, as he remains free on $3.3 million bail and has yet to enter a plea in the case, in which he is accused of raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. The Ranch alum had his arraignment rescheduled to Nov. 2, and faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.

During Monday's hearing, Masterson's attorneys reportedly argued that the case against him should be thrown out because the alleged rapes have passed the statute of limitations, but the judge sided with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, which charged the actor under the the state’s "one strike" law, which allows for potential life sentences for certain sex offenses, including allegations involving multiple victims.

After a three-year investigation into claims against the actor, Masterson was charged with three counts of forcible rape in June. One of the accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, alleges Masterson repeatedly sexually assaulted her while they were dating in 2001 and 2002, including on one occasion, in which she claims he drugged her and anally raped her. The other two women have not been identified publicly. One woman accused Mastrson of raping her after drugging her drink in April 2003, threatening her with a gun when she woke up and attempted to fight back. Another woman allegedMasterson drugged her drink, and then sexually assaulted her in his shower and bedroom. The three accusers have also sued Masterson and the Church of Scientology in civil court in August 2019, alleging they had been stalked and intimidated after they went to police. The actor has denied all accusations against him. In December 2017, amid reports of the allegations against him, Masterson was let go from his Netflix series, The Ranch.