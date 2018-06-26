Danny Masterson Praises ‘Heroin Spoon’ Protest Sculpture

Danny Masterson has been no stranger controversy in recent months, and the That 70s Show alum embraced more on social media Monday.

Masterson posted a photo of a 10-foot-long “heroin spoon” sculpture made by Boston artist Domenic Esposito and owned by Fernando Luiz Alvarez. The Connecticut art gallery owner left the sculpture in front of the Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford on Friday in what he considered a message to people he believes are responsible for the country’s ongoing opioid epidemic.

“The bigger picture, which both Domenic and I really clicked on, is the importance of creating awareness for the right type of accountability,” Alvarez said in an interview with TIME after he was charged with a criminal misdemeanor when he refused to move the 800-part sculpture off the property’s driveway. “The justice department and the country has to start putting some of these people behind bars, because they go on and make a lot of money and then they pay a fine and so be it. That is just not the way it should be.”

Masterson applauded the stunt on his Instagram.

“This is so punk rock…. On Friday morning, the 700 pound heroin spoon, by the Boston-based sculptor Domenic Esposito, was unloaded here outside the headquarters of Purdue Pharma, the makers of the painkiller OxyContin,” Masterson wrote. “The art protest ended in his arrest.”

The company is known for making the opioid painkiller OxyContin and has been sued several times for its marketing techniques that have allegedly led to improper prescribing.

A company representative released a statement to TIME after the protest and subsequent arrest, writing “We share the protesters’ concern about the opioid crisis, and respect their right to peacefully express themselves.”

Masterson was at the center of his own controversy when four women came forward in March 2017 with rape allegations against the actor taking place in the early 2000s. He denied the accusations, but was fired from the Netflix comedy series The Ranch in December.

He was heavily featured in the show’s Part 5 release to the streaming service on June 15, and was written out in the Season 3 finale.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said in a statement after the Netflix firing was announced. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Since the announcement was made, numerous fans have said in the comment section of Masterson’s posts that they plan to boycott the show going forward. Some fans even went so far as to start up a Change.org petition to have Netflix bring his character back for future seasons.