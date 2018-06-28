Danny Masterson Apparently Injured in Newly Surfaced Photos

Danny Masterson was spotted out in Los Angeles earlier this week sported an unexpected injury.

The former Ranch star celebrated half-sister Alanna Masterson‘s 30th birthday at Hollywood venue Madame Siam and was wearing sling on his right arm the whole time.

Alanna, who plays Tara Chambler on The Walking Dead, shared several photos of the big night on her Instagram profile, with a shot herself, Masterson and two of their siblings being the first one in the gallery.

The That ’70s Show alum is featured on the left side of the photo with his arm around brother Christopher Masterson, best known as Francis on Malcolm in the Middle. Half-brother Jordan Masterson, who appears on Last Man Standing, is on the right-hand side with his arm around Alanna.

The injuring does not seem to be bugging Masterson too much, as he is all smiles in the photo. He also was spotted socializing in the sling.

As shown in the below shot from Alanna’s gallery, Masterson is seen embracing Alanna in the middle of the dance floor.

It is unclear how exactly Masterson received the arm injury. He has yet to discuss the injury on social media or in interviews.

Over on his own Instagram page, the 42-year-old actor did not pos a new photo of he and Alanna for her birthday. He instead shared a throwback picture with her.

“Happiest #sweet16 to my absolute #1 favorite sister I’ve ever had. @alannamasterson,” he wrote. “I love you, love what you stand for and the woman you’ve become. #proudeldestbrother #roaddawg4lyfe”

Masterson has been gradually resurfacing on social media in the past few weeks.

After a period of inactivity, the controversial actor has been sharing photos of his daughter, art pieces and other familial tributes.

He also promoted the release of The Ranch part 5, which featured his final episodes as Rooster Bennett on the Netflix sitcom. This was an unexpected move on Masterson’s part, being as his reclusive social media presence was partial caused by his firing from the series.

He was written off the series after a series of sexual assault accusations resurfaced about him during the #MeToo movement’s early days. He was booted from the series, but all his part 5 scenes were all finished and later aired by Netflix.

Masterson maintained his innocence in the aforementioned cases and lashed out at Netflix over the firing.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson said in a statement. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

All episodes of The Ranch are currently available on Netflix.