Danny Masterson's Accuser Gives Emotional Testimony About Alleged Rape

During a Tuesday preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, one of Danny Masterson's three accusers shared emotional testimony of her alleged rape by the former That's '70s Show star. The woman, whose full name was not used due to the nature of the allegations, tearfully recounted in an hours-long testimony how in April 2003 she was drugged at Masterson's Hollywood home and sexually assaulted.

Taking the witness stand, the woman said the alleged assault occurred after she went to the actor’s home on April 25, 2003 to pick up a set of keys and accepted a vodka mixed drink from the actor, her first drink of the night, according to the Associated Press. About 20 minutes after drinking the beverage, the woman said her vision became "blurry" and she began to feel weak and queasy. Masterson, she said, "threw" her in his Jacuzzi and later carried her upstairs, where she vomited. He then placed her in the shower, where she began to lose consciousness and awoke to find Masterson soaping her bare breasts. She testified that the actor then placed her on the bed, where she drifted in and out of consciousness. Masterson then raped her, she said. Although the woman said her memories from the night are only in flashes, she remembers Masterson pulling her hair and pulling a gun on her when she tried to resist him.

In the days following the assault, the woman said she had bruises on her wrists and neck area as well as pain in her genitalia. She said she was initially hesitant to report the incident because leadership of the Church of Scientology, which her parents were a part of, strongly discouraged her. However, she filed a report in June 2004.

Tuesday's preliminary hearing was held to determine if Masterson should stand trial after he was charged in a Los Angeles County court with three counts of rape by force or fear for incidents that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2003. During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of the crimes Masterson stands accused of. According to the AP, Masterson's attorney, Thomas Mesereau, questioned the woman’s testimony, pointing out inconsistencies with her report back in 2004. E! News also reported that prior to the testimony, Mesereau asked the court to object to any mention of the Church of Scientology during the hearing, alleging the prosecution and lead detective have "religious bias in the most blatant form." The request was denied.

Masterson was initially charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape for incidents that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2003. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in January, and his attorney has claimed the actor "is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify." If convicted, Masterson could face up to 45 years in prison. The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue this week.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.