Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day Calls Diddy 'Soulless'

Aubrey O'Day is not mincing words over Diddy's arrest. The Danity Kane singer, who appeared on the third season of Diddy's MTV show "Making the Band" in 2005, recently took to Twitter to criticize the music mogul for his "soulless" behavior.

"His behavior could have been stopped long before things like this broke our hearts to read," she wrote in an Oct. 1 post on X (formerly Twitter). "His abuse didn't have to reach me & many others including women, men, & minors who will forever traumatize an entire industry."

"He is a soulless human inside of a systemic problem within the entertainment industry that has been [run] by soulless people before he even hit the scene," O'Day continued. "So many people have tried to warn you, but his charisma fooled you. A lot of people are responsible for keeping him in a place of power & visibility, and if that part resonates [with] you, may you feel the same grieving that all of his victims won't ever be able to fully repair."

(Photo: Sean "Diddy" Combs - Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"You were complicit," O'Day concluded. "That needs to be acknowledged before things can truly change. Please think twice before you laugh at the jokes circulating. A lot of people's lives were changed forever after crossing paths with this man."

On Monday, Sept. 16, Combs was arrested by federal agents at a Manhattan hotel on kidnapping and sex trafficking charges, following an indictment by a grand jury. He has denied all the charges and allegations against him.

O'Day has long been vocal about her distaste for Combs. In June, she told PEOPLE that she didn't "feel vindicated at all" by abuse and sex trafficking allegations that emerged against the Bad Boy Records founder. "There's no vindication when you're a victim of someone. ... Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don't change the reality of what you experienced," she said.

"It's a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past," O'Day added. "It doesn't go away. It's like childhood trauma. We don't like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties."