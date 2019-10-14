Danielle Bregoli Reveals New Tattoo Featuring Nod to Mom

Danielle Bregoli has given a new shoutout to her mother, in spite of their troubled past. Bregoli got famous for driving her mother crazy with her criminal antics, but now she says she is still a “mama’s girl.” To prove it, she tattooed her mother’s name on her neck.

Bregoli ran into a TMZ reporter on Friday afternoon, where they spotted her new ink for the first time. the rapper’s hair was dyed black, hanging in curly curtains around her face and covered in a black hooded sweatshirt as well, yet the words still peeked out from beneath.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yeah, I got my mom’s name on me,” Bregoli said, showing the tattoo off. She revealed that she had just gotten the new ink “like, two weeks ago.”

The reporter pressed, asking Bregoli if she and her mom are “cool.” She gave him a shifty side-eye, purposefully not answering. The reporter shifted quickly to another line of questioning.

Bregoli first joined the mainstream in 2016, when she and her mother went on Dr. Phil together. They were featured in a segment called “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.” In it, Barbara Ann recounted her daughter’s behavior, saying she was so troublesome that Barbara wanted to give her up for adoption if possible.

Bregoli was dismissive of the whole ordeal, and reportedly tried to steal a crew member’s car while the segment was being filmed. She showed no remorse for her actions, and became combative with the audience when they disapproved of her. That is when she coined her signature catchphrase.

“Catch me outside, how ’bout that?” Bregoli asked the audience. It took a minute for Dr. Phil and the others in the studio to process the physical threat, partially due to Bregoli’s thick verbal affectation.

She soon became a viral sensation, spinning out into memes for years to come. However, Bregoli successfully marketed that attention into real profit, launching a hip-hop music career under the name Bhad Bhabie.

Bregoli has had several successful songs since then, and has been nominated for awards as well. Her mother helped her along the way, particularly in lawsuits against entities that tried to use Bregoli’s catchphrase without authorization.

Bregoli did work her on herself along the way as well. After her first appearance on Dr. Phil, she spent some time rehabilitating at a ranch in Utah for “troubled teens.” She also pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft, marijuana possession and filing a false police report. She was sentenced to five years probation, but it was cut short after less than a year.