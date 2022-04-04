Daniel Craig Contracts COVID-19

James Bond star Daniel Craig tested positive for COVID-19, forcing producers of the new Macbeth Broadway production to cancel performances through April 7. Craig plays the title role in the new production, alongside Passing star Ruth Negga as Lady Macbeth. Macbeth officially opens at the Longacre Theatre on April 28 for a limited 15-week run.

“Performances of Macbeth on Broadway are being canceled through Thursday, April 7th due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company,” the show’s producers announced on Saturday. “We deeply apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders. All tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.”

Macbeth just started previews on March 29, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Tony winner Sam Gold is directing. This marks Negga’s first Broadway role, but Craig previously performed on Broadway in A Steady Rain (2009) and Betrayal (2013). He also starred in a 2016 off-Broadway production of Othello.

Craig said it was both “terrifying” and “wonderful” to be back on the stage during a stop on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. However, he hoped his presence on Broadway could help revive an industry he loves. Broadway was shut down for almost two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s so many industries have had such a terrible time, but especially the entertainment industry, especially Broadway. I’m part of the theater community in this in this town and very proudly part of it,” Craig told Colbert. “I want to be part of that and trying to help Broadway get back on its feet again.”

Craig also spoke about a new initiative sponsored by American Express, Baccarat, Omega, and The Capri Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion to help high school and college students access Broadway shows. The program bought at least 2,022 tickets for students from groups underrepresented on the stage and in the audience.

“Expanding accessibility to the theatre has been a priority for both our cast and creatives on this production,” Macbeth producer Barbara Broccoli said in a previous statement about the program, reports THR. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this program and hopefully plant the theater seed in new audience members who have not experienced a Broadway show before.”

Craig, 54, recently finished his run as James Bond, starring in last year’s blockbuster hit No Time to Die. The film was nominated for three Oscars and won Best Original Song for Billie Eilish’s title song. Craig’s next movie is Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, in which he reprises the role of Detective Benoit Blanc. Netflix plans to release the movie later this year.