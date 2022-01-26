Daniel Craig Didn’t Realize He Was Bleeding From the Forehead in Video Interview

Daniel Craig has suffered plenty of bumps and bruises while playing James Bond for 17 years, but he probably didn’t expect to start bleeding during an interview with his Skyfall co-star Javier Bardem. At the end of a discussion between the two actors for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Bardem noticed that Craig was bleeding during the interview. Craig had no idea until he looked in a mirror to see what was going on, and later joked that this is the reason why he gets hurt whenever he makes a movie.

Towards the end of a very serious discussion about their craft, Bardem asked Craig one last question. “What happened to your here?” the Being the Ricardos actor said as he pointed to his own forehead. “Where? Did I bash my head?” Craig asked.

At first Craig thought he might have had some food on his face, but he got up to look in a mirror and realized that wasn’t the case. “You know what it was? Christ. So, they’ve sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I’ve set up with an iPad in the middle of it,” Craig told Bardem, notes PEOPLE. “And I went like this like that and it just fell on my head just before we started.”

“No wonder I get f—ing injured every time I do a movie,” the No Time to Die star joked as the two laughed. “Thank you for pointing out… No, literally, I just was setting this up and it went donk and I’m like, ‘Ow! Jesus!’ I’m not bleeding to death. It’s just a whatever. If I don’t get injured while filming I’m not doing it properly.”

Craig and Bardem worked together in Skyfall, in which Bardem played the villain Raoul Silva. In 2021, Bardem starred in Dune and Being the Ricardos, while Craig played 007 one last time in No Time to Die. Having seen Craig working in person, Bardem told his fellow thespian he was impressed by his last Bond performance.

“In No Time to Die, you made the impossible,” Bardem said. “When I watched it, I saw every aspect of the human being – framed in the profile of James Bond. The comedy, the drama, the pain, the suffering, the joy, the love – I don’t know how you did that. Because the character is who he is. He has to represent himself constantly in front of everyone to make sure that they know who they’re dealing with. But within that, there’s this human being.”

Craig later said that one of the toughest parts of playing Bond was spending time away from his family. Now that he and wife Rachel Weisz have a three-year-old daughter, he said it was important to find jobs that don’t take him away from home for too long.

“They take such a long time to shoot. It’s a year, basically. And that makes it very hard,” Craig said of making his Bond movies. “And of course you’re very committed to your job as all talented people are committed to their job. And there’s a certain amount that takes you away, and my 3-year-old, right now, does not understand. So if you have the opportunity and the luxury of doing it, you have to try and balance it.”