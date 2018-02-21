Daniel Craig Fans Worried, Confused by ‘Waxy’ and ‘Older’ BAFTA Appearance

Daniel Craig’s appearance at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday is concerning his fans.

James Bond looked a little “waxy” and “older” according to some fans when actor Daniel Craig took to the red carpet Sunday night at the 71st annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London. Wearing a black tuxedo paired with a black bowtie, even his snazzy outfit wasn’t enough to distract social media users from commenting on his appearance.

“Why does Daniel Craig’s face look like that?” one person questioned.

Why does Daniel Craig’s face look like that? pic.twitter.com/DzwoY6LuJd — Clmnr (@SarcyFringehead) February 19, 2018

“Daniel Craig has always been my fancast for Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and now that he looks…older, he’s perfect,” somebody else joked.

Daniel Craig has always been my fancast for Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and now that he looks…older, he’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/KQdfoWDxV9 — Let’s Talk JSA! (@TalkingTheJSA) February 19, 2018

“Daniel Craig looks… different,” another commented, sharing an image of a doll.

“What’s happened to Daniel Craig’s face?” asked another concerned fan.

What’s happened to Daniel Craig’s face? #BAFTAs — Paul Belben (@TheRealPWB) February 18, 2018

Despite his appearance at the awards looking a bit different, Craig is slated to take on the role of 007 for the upcoming Bond 25 film. This will be Craig’s fifth film as the famous spy James Bond, making him the sixth actor to take on the role. He previously played Agent 007 in 2006’s Casino Royale, 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall and 2015’s Spectre.

In 2015, Craig made some harsh remarks about the possibility of returning to the role. “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” the star said. But now, he seems to have taken a different tone for reprising the role.

Although he is returning for the upcoming film, he made sure to note that this time will be his last.

Bond 25 is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.