Danica Patrick Reveals New Short Haircut While Pulling off Tough Yoga Pose

Danica Patrick shared a photo of herself pulling off a difficult yoga pose, but all anyone could talk about was how the retired race car driver cut her hair. The new photo, shared on June 19, shows Patrick wearing a trimmed hairdo in a new way. The look earned several compliments from her fans.

Patrick, 37, included a long caption to go with the photo, but did not mention her hairdo. Instead, she wrote about how important yoga has become in her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I started practice yoga in about 2000. It took until 2014 to commit to some consistency,” Patrick wrote. “And in 2019, I have realized that meditation and breath are really where the growth comes from. Pranayama. Meditation. The body follows the breath and the mind.”

She continued, “Just try taking 3 deep breaths with your eyes closed and see if you can’t help but relaxing. That goes into the practice. A breath for each move and when you stay in a pose to deepen it, the breath will open you up. Yoga is a great practice of trying harder and letting go. They are each necessary at certain times….. kinda like life.”

However, Patrick’s hairdo was what got fans talking. It was the first time many of them had ever seen her with shorter hair.

“You have short hair! For like the first time ever. I love it! (And I love your deep breath advice too!)” one fan wrote.

“Hey lady love the hair it looks amazing!! See you soon,” another wrote.

“Love your haircut!! And love your posts,” another chimed in.

“Keep up the good work sharing your lifestyle stuff. Like the new haircut. Best wishes for you and Aaron,” one fan wrote, referencing her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

There was at least one fan who was not happy. “Damn…the long beautiful hair was one of your great trademarks… so sad,” the fan wrote, along with three crying emojis.

Patrick has been open about yoga practice in the past. In an interview with USA Today, she said there is one pose she will always be trying to perfect.

“I’m forever in pursuit of kapotasana, which is basically like camel pose where you grab your heels in a backbend,” she explained last year.

She added, “It’s like a super, super tight backbend, and you have to have good shoulder flexibility and be able to open your chest up, because you grab your heels basically with your head on the ground in a backbend while your knees are on the ground, which is just a super deep backbend. So I’ll probably be in pursuit of that for most of my life.”

Patrick started dating Rodgers in February 2018. On June 17, the couple went to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado to see Trevor Hall perform. In January, Rodgers and Patrick went on a romantic trip to New Zealand.

Although Patrick retired from racing last year, she still attended the Indy 500 last month. She was a member of NBC’s broadcast team, a year after she survived a crash there.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images