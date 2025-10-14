D’Angelo Dead at 51

Legendary R&B artist D’Angelo died Tuesday morning after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51.

The family of the four-time Grammy winner confirmed his death in a statement to Variety: “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.”

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind,” they continued. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 27: D’Angelo performs at The Apollo Theater on February 27, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, burst onto the scene in 1995 with his debut album Brown Sugar, which peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and went platinum within a year.

The artist would go on to win four Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for Voodoo in 2001 and Black Messiah in 2016, as well as Best R&B Song in 2016 for “Really Love” and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

The late musician collaborated with fellow artists Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Q-Tip, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Angie Stone, and Questlove over the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 08: Singer/Songwriter D’Angelo And The Vanguard perform at Club Nokia on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

After news of D’Angelo’s passing broke, artists including Tyler the Creator, The Alchemist and DJ Premier paid tribute to him on social media.

“Such a sad loss to the passing of D’angelo,” DJ Premier, who collaborated with D’Angelo on “Devil’s Pie” in 1998, wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D’ Love You KING.” The Alchemist added in a different post, “Man. Rest in peace D’ Angelo.”

D’Angelo is reportedly survived by three children — two sons and a daughter.