'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Tom Bergeron Mocks Trump Campaign's Four Seasons Total Landscaping Event

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron was among the Twitter users piling on President Donald Trump's campaign for their bizarre event at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping firm in northeast Philadelphia. It was thought that the Trump campaign initially planned to hold the event at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, although it was later reported that the president was confused about the venue choice. During the press conference, Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, claimed Trump would not concede the presidential race, even as media outlets have already projected President-elect Joe Biden as the country's next president.

When reporters arrived at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, they discovered it was next to an adult book store and across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center. "How to promote an event held between an Adult Book Store and a crematorium? 'Join us in the middle of your coming and going,'" Bergeron wrote. He included a screenshot of comedian Patton Oswalt's joke about the event.

How to promote an event held between an Adult Book Store and a crematorium? “Join us in the middle of your coming and going.” 😏 pic.twitter.com/ngTohWJtTo — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) November 8, 2020

The hastily-arranged event outside the landscaping firm came after Trump announced on Twitter, "Lawyers News Conference Four Seasons, Philadelphia, 11 a.m." This tweet was later deleted and replaced with one to include the full name of the business, Four Seasons Total Landscaping on industrial State Road, far from the upscale hotel near the Comcast Center. Some thought the venue was picked by mistake and Trump's team just went along with it, but sources told The New York Times Giuliani and campaign advisor Cory Lewandowski had planned to hold the press conference there. It was the president who wrongly assumed the event was at the hotel, the Times' sources said. The campaign wanted to hold the news conference in a part of Philadelphia with Trump supporters.

During the press conference, which took place just as the major networks projected Biden as the winner, Giuliani threatened to file more lawsuits, reports the Washington Post. "Many cases are going to be filed, some big, some small. This is going to be eventually a big case," the former New York City mayor said, adding one will be filed in Pennsylvania federal court Monday. Giuliani made several claims that have already been debunked. He called mail-in voting "outrageous" and "very suspicious," even though it was the state's Republican-controlled legislature that approved the mail-in voting system. Pennsylvania Republicans also approved the system forcing the counting of mail-in votes until after Election Day. "Obviously he’s not going to concede," Giuliani said of Trump.