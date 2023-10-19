'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Injured During Rehearsal

Mira Sorvino may have suffered a serious injury during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars' Disney100 Night. The Oscar-winning actress, 56, was noticeably sporting a bandage or brace on her wrist as she and pro partner Gleb Savchenko danced a waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella while dressed as the princess and prince.

Asked by co-host Julianne Hough about the wrist adornment, Sorvino revealed that she had injured it the night before in rehearsal, revealing that after Savchenko had gone home for the night, she had decided to stay late to practice her spins just a few more times. "I slipped. I overdid it yesterday," she then shared. With such a recent injury to her wrist, the actress explained she didn't quite know the extent of what had happened. "It's sprained or possibly fractured, but hopefully not fractured," she added. The extra practice did pay off, however, as Sorvino and Savchenko were awarded a 21/30 by the judges, marking their best score for the season.

There was nearly another injury during Tuesday's live show, as Barry Williams nearly dropped Peta Murgatroyd during their jazz routine to "He's a Tramp" from Lady and the Tramp. As Murgatroyd attempted to transition into some kind of lift or stunt, Williams' hands weren't there to support her in time, causing her to nearly drop to the floor. Judge Bruno Tonioli specifically called out the moment during the scoring, telling Williams of his partner, "She nearly fell on the floor by the way. After that you tried to catch up, you covered it well, but hey, it's show business, guys!"

Asked about the error in the sky box after the dance by Hough, Williams explained of the moment, "We got behind in the beat, so we lost a move, but we picked it up." Williams' has struggled making his mark on the leaderboard throughout Season 32, earning an 18/30 for their jazz routine on Disney100 Night, falling in the rankings after earning a 25/40 during last week's Motown Night. Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streams the following day on Hulu.