'DWTS' Host Alfonso Ribeiro Suffers Concerning Injury Ahead of Season 32

Dancing With The Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro recently revealed that he suffered a concussion. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Ribeoro revealed that, ahead of the new season of DWTS, he was injured while attending one of his son's baseball games. He explained, per PEOPLE, that he was struck by a foul ball when he was turned around and facing away from the field.

"I got concussed last week. I was standing off to the side and I'm putting someone's number in the phone and boom, a ball to the back of my head. Right in the back," Ribeiro recalled, then adding that as soon as he was hit, "I go down." He then added that he felt disoriented immediately afterward, and the feeling continued. For like, three days I'm like, 'Huh? Wha?'" Ribeiro later quipped, "My wife seems to think it was just me saying I didn't want to do nothing at the house. It wasn't that. It was a good hit." Ribeiro shares three children with his wife of 11 years, Angela: daughter Ava Sue, 4, and sons Anders Reyn, 8, and Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, 9. Additionally, Ribeiro is dad to 20-year-old daughter Sienna from his previous relationship with ex-wife Robin Stapler.

The father-of-four's sports-adjacent injury comes after his daughter, 4-year-old Ava Sue, had to have emergency surgery earlier this year, following a bad fall while riding her scooter. "I think it's in our family that we just get hurt a lot," Ribeiro told the talk show hosts, revealing that Ava is "doing much better. She's – I wouldn't say fully healed – there's still scarring, a little bit that's going away. Luckily, her face scar is the least of all of it; Some scars [are] still on the arms." He had previously shared that Ava "had basically road rash on her face and arm, and so they had to scalpel off all the skin."

Ribiero also shared that Ava is "no longer in pain. Emotionally, she's great. She literally is a complete daredevil, has no fear. The minute it happened, she was like, 'I want back on the scooter."' However, the cautious dad is not too keen on letting that happen. Ribiero joked that he told Ava, "'You're not riding the scooter! You and the scooter are done!'"