Circus Performer Hospitalized After Terrifying Tightrope Fall

A frightening incident during a circus act in East Sussex, England, sent one performer to the hospital. According to PEOPLE, the unnamed circus performer was part of a High Wire Troupe out of Columbia, performing as part of the Gravity Circus. She fell from the top of a chair above the tightrope, falling an estimated 16 feet to the ground.

In footage of the incident, the performer stands on the chair and then slowly sits on the back of the chair and loses her footing after lowering her legs. South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed the incident in a statement with PEOPLE.

"The patient, an adult female, had suffered facial and other injuries consistent with a fall. She was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, although her condition was not thought to be life-threatening," the statement reads.

Gravity Circus updated the situation via their Facebook page, noting she was doing well and recovering before being discharged from the hospital. "We can confirm that an accident occurred last night involving one of our tightrope performers during the show," the company told PEOPLE. "In live entertainment and high-risk performances, accidents can unfortunately happen despite stringent safety measures. Our emergency protocols were immediately enacted, and the performer was promptly taken to the hospital."

The group promised a "thorough investigation" of the incident and were thankful for those on the scene and those who have reached out since the incident. "The entire circus is deeply touched by the outpouring of support, love, and care shown by our customers and supporters during this difficult time," they wrote.