‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Urges Kim Kardashian, ‘Message Me’ to Address Prison Reform

Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller is reaching out to Kim Kardashian after hearing that the KKW Beauty founder is getting involved with prison reform while studying to become a lawyer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been candid in the last year about studying to become an attorney — following in similar footsteps as her father, Robert Kardashian who became well known for working as O.J. Simpson‘s lawyer.

Miller took to Twitter to urge the mom of four to message her.

@KimKardashian I would LOVE to discuss prison reform with you!!! So many things need to be addressed and I know first-hand what has to change!!!! 🙏🏼 message me! — Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) October 3, 2019

This wasn’t the first time Miller has reached out to Kardashian, she did so back in May during an interview with Extra TV.

“There’s a lot that needs to be resolved, if Kim Kardashian is watching, please, please get in touch with me because she’s doing a lot with prison reform and she’s very interested and I could shed a lot of light on what goes on,” she said.

Miller was convicted of bankruptcy fraud, therefore, was sent to prison for one year and a day. She was released last March from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California and since then, she’s been candid about her experience and is even reaching out to give some advice to Felicity Huffman, who was recently sentenced to 14 days.

“Well the first day going in is the most stressful, then after that, she is going to be in a big, huge room with bunk beds, tons of them. That’s where they first put you to get acclimated to the prison life,” she explained during the Creative Arts Emmys according to PEOPLE.

“She’s not going to get a job because she won’t be there long enough,” she continued. “She’s not going to learn how to be a plumber and how to do HVAC and how to do all the things that you have to do to go over to the men’s prison’s and do. That’s why they have camps. That’s why women are in a prison so we can go make lunches when they all get in a fight. It’s ridiculous. It is the most absurd nonsense you have ever seen in your life.”

She added that she made friends “with women I don’t think should have been there either.”