‘Dallas’ Actor Jim McMullan Dies at 82

Dallas actor Jim McMullan recently passed away at the age of 82.

McMullan — who also starred in movies such as Shenandoah and Downhill Racer — passed away on May 31 from complications of ALS, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He was at his Wofford Heights, California, home when he died, according to Helene McMullan, his wife of 49 years.

Among his other roles, McMullan appeared TV shows such as Beyond Westworld, The Young and the Restless, and Barnaby Jones.

#RIP Jim McMullan; actor, architect and artist played a Robert Redford rival in ‘Downhill Racer,’ a senator on ‘Dallas’ and one of Jimmy Stewart’s six sons in ‘Shenandoah.’ https://t.co/1ZQ2woxmVx — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) June 11, 2019

McMullan was born in Long Beach, Long Island, New York, in 1936. He grew up there and, according to his IMDB bio, “His fondest memories revolved around his friends, sports and making things.”

“He was always creating something, inventing something, building something,” the bio adds. “That explains why he went off to college to learn more about art, design and architecture.”

McMullan eventually went to college, studying Industrial Design at New York University and Parsons School of Design. He went on to graduate from the University of Kansas in 1961 with a Bachelor of Architecture degree.

We’re sad to hear of the death of #JimMcMullan (1936–2019) He was #JimmyStewart’s son in SHENANDOAH (1965), co-starred in DOWNHILL RACER (1969) w/ #RobertRedford + was a familiar face on shows like BEN CASEY, DALLAS and THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.https://t.co/ODpI6Xi0JF #YR pic.twitter.com/jGTrcFtQ86 — getTV (@gettv) June 11, 2019

He wound up visiting a friend in Hollywood after graduating, and randomly met playwright William Inge. This chance meeting led to McMullan being offered an opportunity to screen test for Sam Peckinpah’s Ride the High Country.

The screen test went very well and McMullen was offered a 7-year contract with Universal Pictures.

Other shows that McMullen went on to star in include MacGyver, Doogie Howser, M.D., The Six Million Dollar Man, The F.B.I., The Rockford Files, Hart to Hart, The A-Team, Nine to Five, Stowaway to the Moon, Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas, Centennial and The Taking of Flight 847: The Uli Derickson Story.

He also became an accomplished author, releasing the coffee-table book Actors As Artists, which was “a tribute to 77 stars of stage and screen who are gifted visual artists.”

McMillan said that his old friend Jimmy Stewart was the inspiration for the book, seeing as how he had also earned an Architecture degree before transitioning into acting.

McMillan did not have any children. He is survived by his wife.