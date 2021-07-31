Dakota Skye, Adult Film Actress Connected to George Floyd Mural Controversy, Dead at 27

✖

Lauren Scott, better known in the adult film world under the name Dakota Skye, was found dead at a motorhome in Los Angeles Wednesday. Her death came one month after facing backlash for posing topless in front of a mural of George Floyd in Santa Barbara, California. Scott, who was discovered by her unidentified husband, was 27. Some reports called Scott "homeless" at the time, but this wasn't confirmed.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but Scott's aunt, Linda Arden, told The Sun that Scott struggled with addictions to alcohol and fentanyl. "Her real-life story and how she came to be in that industry, has truly been a tragedy," Arden said. "She died almost exactly two years after her mother, my baby sister's death which was caused by addiction and alcoholism. Lauren was a product of a highly dysfunctional family involving drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse."

On May 3, Scott posted a photo in front of a mural of Floyd in Santa Barbara on Instagram. "Happy #GeorgeFloyd day in #santabarbara she wrote in the caption. Although the photo was censored in line with Instagram's rules, many found the image tasteless. "Wtf what does flashing [has] to do with George [Floyd's] death," one person wrote. The post was Scott's last on Instagram.

"She was stalked by demons like no one will ever understand unless you've lived it," Arden told The Sun. "I loved her unconditionally and I just wanted happiness for her. She no longer has to walk through this world in pain in her own prison and that gives me comfort to know she no longer has to fight the voices and images that haunted her." Two of Scott's grandparents also died from the coronavirus in the past year, Arden said. She also said Scott became estranged from her husband.

Scott began appearing in adult films in 2013 and appeared in over 300 films. She continued appearing in adult films as recently as last year. She also made headlines in 2017 when she was arrested for slapping her then-boyfriend Robert Anderson Jr., reports the New York Post. According to the arrest report, Anderson wanted Scott to get off her phone and leave his residence after they had sex. "She became upset and hit Anderson Jr. in the face, swelling and cutting his bottom lip," the arrest report read.

After news of her death broke, Scott's friend James Bartholet told AVN Magazine that Scott was a "dear friend and part of our industry family, and we are saddened by her loss." He continued, "She still had so much more to give to the world and to the industry, and I’m just very saddened and at a loss for words. We wish all the best to her family, and we hope people respect their privacy and please remember her in a good way."