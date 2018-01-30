Dakota Johnson Explains That Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie Moment at the Golden Globes

Dakota Johnson spawned a major meme after the 2018 Golden Globes when cameras appeared to catch her sneaking a glance at Angelina Jolie while Jennifer Aniston was on stage.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Jan. 29, Johnson set the record straight about the situation.

“I was trying to be sly about it,” she said, noting that tablemate Armie Hammer’s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, also appeared to be looking for Jolie’s reaction in a much more blatant fashion than Johnson was.

Johnson then said that she might not have been looking at Jolie at all.

“Truthfully, I don’t think that I was really looking at her,” the actress said. “If you look really closely at the angle of my eyes, they’re kind of, like, over here … [looking at] the Stranger Things table. And I really love Stranger Things.”

The Fifty Shades Freed star added that she tried to take a video of the Netflix show’s stars to send to a friend.

“The thing that I hate the most is when people are in restaurants or whatever, when they try to take a sneaky picture of you. … So, I did that at the Golden Globes,” she explained. “Everybody there is a famous person. I was, like, trying to take a video of these kids — but they’re children, I know! I was, like, zooming in and zooming in, but then I also accidentally caught … Ridley Scott was asleep. I think maybe he was just looking at his phone, but it looked like he was asleep.”

Fallon then played video from Johnson’s phone, which featured the actress zooming in on the young Stranger Things stars.

Photo Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon