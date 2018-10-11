Dakota Johnson Appears on ‘The Ellen Show’ and Explains Those Pregnancy Rumors

Dakota Johnson saw the pregnancy reports about herself this week and appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to set the record straight.

The 29-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress told DeGeneres on Thursday that she is not, in fact, pregnant. “The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies,” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson’s representative had previously denied that the actress was pregnant and that the blue balloons let off into the sky at a party at Johnson’s boyfriend Chris Martin‘s house were simply to celebrate Johnson’s birthday.

She explained the misunderstanding on Ellen. Watch the clip here from Entertainment Tonight.

“It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue and so then I was pregnant,” she explained. “I didn’t know that the balloons were gonna be released. They were just in an arch, but I guess that accidentally happened one of the ends just got let go.”

An archway of pink and blue balloons decorated the party on Sunday. When the line of blue balloons could be seen released into the air from outside the party, media reports surfaced saying the actress was pregnant.

“A lot of people congratulated me,” she said, adding that she was put in a bit of an awkward spot when she had to start telling people it was simply her birthday party — and that they hadn’t been invited.

“So, what, was it just a party at that house — because I couldn’t make it?” DeGeneres jokingly inquired.

“Now I had to be like, ‘It was just my birthday,’ and all the people that I didn’t invite know that I had a birthday party,” Johnson lamented.

“I invited you to mine, I’m just saying,” DeGeneres joked back.

“Did you? I think I kind of crashed your birthday party,” Johnson admitted. “I came just as arm candy.”

“I knew you’d be with him,” DeGeneres replied, referencing Martin. “I didn’t have your number at the time which is why I invited him.”

Johnson has been privately dating the 41-year-old Coldplay singer for about a year, although they have not spoken publicly about their romance. Johnson previously told Tatler magazine of her dating life, “I’m not going to talk about it. But I am very happy.”

Even though Johnson and Martin don’t publicly discuss their relationship, Johnson’s dad, actor Don Johnson, said he supported the romance.

“He’s a lovely guy. I’ve met him and you want your kids happy, no matter what shape it takes. That’s the goal, that’s the key. He’s a very talented and gifted musician. I’ve seen them in concert at a small venue called the Troubadour in Los Angeles when they were first coming out and that was a memorable moment,” Don said, according to the Daily Mail. “I knew right then he’d be good for her. I said, ‘Oh, you know, that man has got something going on.’”

Photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff / Getty