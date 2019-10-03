‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Stirs Social Media With Comparison of Donald Trump to ‘Spray-Tanned’ Samuel L. Jackson After Recent Behavior

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah brought attention to President Donald Trump‘s actions at a press conference on Wednesday alongside the Finnish president, Sauli Niinistö, when Trump berated a reporter for asking about the ongoing efforts to impeach him. During Wednesday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah compared Trump to a “spray-tanned Samuel L. Jackson,” referencing Jackson’s famed role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction.

During the press conference, Trump became increasingly irritated with questions about the impeachment inquiry, and at one point responded to Reuters journalist Jeff Mason, “Are you talking to me?!” and told him to ask Niinistö a question instead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Listen. You ready? We have the president of Finland. Ask him a question. Did you hear me? Ask him a question. I’ve given you a long answer,” Trump continued. “Ask this gentleman a question. Don’t be rude!”

TONIGHT: Trump would like you to ask the president of Finland a question, motherf**ker. pic.twitter.com/ngQwZ2UsZw — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 2, 2019

“Ask the president of Finland a question,” he reiterated.

It’s at that point in the clip when Noah compared Trump’s outburst to Jackson as Jules Winnifeld in the 1994 film.

“Wow. Trump was really pissed off there,” Noah said, going into an impersonation of Jackson’s character. “One minute he was a president, the next second he turned into a spray-tanned Samuel L. Jackson. ‘Ask the president of Finland a question! I double dare you, motherf—er! Ask him a question!’”

Twitter users immediately reacted to Noah’s interpretation of the tense moment.

The most hilarious thing was: “are you talking to me???” 🤣😂🤣😂 I mean… Wtf with this orange guy? Bravo for the journalist!!! He’s an example of what journalists are for! — Gisela Gil (@giselargg) October 3, 2019

That’s so disrespectful referring to a leader of a country as “The finnish guy” and not by his name! If I were

President Sauli Niinistö, I would have looked at trump and say “I’m curious too. Answer the reporter’s question.” — Dea Doyle (@dlc10doyle) October 3, 2019

Earlier this year, Jackson made his contempt for Trump clear when he said he “wholeheartedly” endorsed individuals referring to Trump as a “motherf—er” after Trump criticized Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for expressing that she wished to “impeach the motherf—er.”

“I just wanna wholeheartedly endorse your use of and clarity of purpose when declaring your motherf—ing goal last week,” Jackson tweeted at Tlaib in January. “Calling that muthaf— a motherf—er is not an issue, calling that muthaf— President is!”