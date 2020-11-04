DaBaby Fans Send Their Condolences After His Brother's Death
On Tuesday, TMZ reported that DaBaby's older brother, Glen Johnson, died by suicide. The publication reported that Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In light of this tragic news, fans have flocked to social media in order to send their condolences to DaBaby.
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation reported that Johnson died on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. He reportedly posted a video of himself earlier that day from his car. A gun could reportedly be seen in the video. In the video, Johnson appeared to be visibly upset and as though he was crying. He claimed that he has been wronged many times in the past. TMZ reported that shortly after he posted the video, Johnson shot himself in the head and died at around 4 p.m. local time in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Many of DaBaby's fans have subsequently taken to social media in order to send some kind words to the rapper in response to this tragic news. Scroll down to see how those fans are paying tribute to Johnson and showing their support to the "Rockstar" rapper.
Sending Condolences
my condolences to DaBaby and his family, this sucks. https://t.co/CeFSHflFpx— Charle§💫 (@2FAcharlie) November 4, 2020
Many of DaBaby's fans sent their condolences to him on social media in light of this tragic news. Johnson is reportedly survived by three daughters and a son.prevnext
RIP
damn RIP sorry for your loss @DaBabyDaBaby https://t.co/E5EU3eJNLr— John FuckedYourBitch Kennedy (@JFKsburneracc) November 4, 2020
DaBaby himself addressed the news of his brother's passing on social media. On Instagram, he has since changed his bio to read, "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER," along with a black heart emoji and a dove emoji.prevnext
Sending Prayers
Praying for his family 🙏🏼 https://t.co/p9o3pbP0y2— Kenzie (@kenzkardash) November 4, 2020
Numerous fans responded to the news to write that they were praying for DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, and his family during this difficult time. As you can see, many individuals are keeping the rapper's family in their thoughts.prevnext
Love
My prayers go to @DaBabyDaBaby ❤️ https://t.co/8BBoD62x39— Ver✞ (@VertTF) November 4, 2020
DaBaby has been sent a ton of love and support from his fans amidst this tragedy. As this fan wrote, their prayers and heart go out to the rapper.prevnext
Paying Respects
RIP🙏🏾@DaBabyDaBaby my condolences and prayers are going to you and your family respectfully during this time🙏🏾 https://t.co/BTduxJAuWP— Rodriguez Bangerz👀🔥😈 (@trammystixx) November 4, 2020
The news of Johnson's passing came as DaBaby has been on the campaign trail in Charlotte, his hometown, in order to help voters get to the polls. He previously announced that he partnered up with #NoCap2020 for election day.prevnext
More Bad News
2020 sucks so bad https://t.co/YmZnB3T3G6— Justin 3 🏀⚾️🏒 (@Hodgebone) November 4, 2020
One fan noted that this news is yet another tragedy amidst a difficult year. They wrote that 2020 has been pretty "bad" for everyone.prevnext
Thinking Of Him
0comments
Wow. Prayers To DaBaby and his family https://t.co/SNBQWywH0H pic.twitter.com/1n77Pob2pI— Barbz For Biden (@OnikaPromotion) November 4, 2020
This fan paid their condolences to DaBaby and his family by posting some of the rapper's own lyrics about his brother from his "Intro" track. The lyrics highlight just how tragic this situation is.
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.prev