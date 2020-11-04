DaBaby Fans Send Their Condolences After His Brother's Death

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that DaBaby's older brother, Glen Johnson, died by suicide. The publication reported that Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In light of this tragic news, fans have flocked to social media in order to send their condolences to DaBaby.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation reported that Johnson died on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. He reportedly posted a video of himself earlier that day from his car. A gun could reportedly be seen in the video. In the video, Johnson appeared to be visibly upset and as though he was crying. He claimed that he has been wronged many times in the past. TMZ reported that shortly after he posted the video, Johnson shot himself in the head and died at around 4 p.m. local time in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Many of DaBaby's fans have subsequently taken to social media in order to send some kind words to the rapper in response to this tragic news. Scroll down to see how those fans are paying tribute to Johnson and showing their support to the "Rockstar" rapper.