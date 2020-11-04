✖

Tragedy has struck DaBaby's family. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that DaBaby's brother, Glen Johnson, died by suicide. According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Johnson died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TMZ reported that Johnson, DaBaby's older brother, posted a video of himself earlier in the day in which he could be seen in a car with a gun. He also appeared to be visibly upset and crying. In the video that he posted, he claimed that he has been wronged a lot in the past. Shortly after he posted the video, around 4 p.m. local time in Charlotte, North Carolina, he shot himself in the head and died. Johnson is reportedly survived by three daughters and a son. DaBaby addressed the news of his brother's death on Instagram as he included in his bio, "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER," along with a black heart emoji and a dove emoji.

Johnson's passing comes as DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, has been working hard to bring voters to the polls in North Carolina on election day. He has partnered with the #NoCap2020 campaign in order to spread the word about voting. The rapper even recently posted a photo of himself from one of the stops on the campaign trail in Charlotte on Tuesday evening shortly after the news emerged about his older brother. Throughout Tuesday, DaBaby has been visiting polling locations throughout Charlotte, his hometown, in order to give swag to people who were waiting to cast their votes.

"This isn't my first time voting, but after seeing everything that's happened across the world, in our communities—it is a necessity to get my people involved, especially in my hometown," DaBaby said in a press release about this initiative. #NoCap2020 director Jonah Vincent said in a statement about the rapper's participation in this cause, "To partner with DaBaby on this initiative is huge for Charlotte. If there were ever a moment when young Black folks needed to vote and get engaged, this is that moment. We need to have our voices heard, right now. With DaBaby's roots in our state, we have an opportunity to empower young people to action like never before."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.