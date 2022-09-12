D.L. Hughley Does Not Approve of People Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth's Death

D.L. Hughley has condemned Twitter users celebrating the death of Queen Elizabeth II for being in poor taste regardless of their reasons for doing so. The comedian spoke with TMZ on Sept. 8 in Los Angeles following the Queen's death, which sparked an unenthused response from some on Twitter. Hundreds of memes and jokes directed at her were trending under "Black Twitter," but do not represent the collective opinion of all Black people.

In response to a question regarding "Black Twitter's" reaction to the Queen's passing, Hughley criticized the lack of empathy shown. "I think that anybody that holds the idea that you can't be sad for somebody when they pass on, I think lacks a level of humanity," he told TMZ. Many praised the Queen's death due to what they viewed as her role in upholding British imperialism, which often affected nations of Black and/or brown people. For some, the fact that she was the face of this old institution was not acceptable in 2022.

Global reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II have been mixed. There was an outpouring of condolences and "God save the queen" comments throughout social media after it was announced that the British monarch died peacefully on Sept. 8 at 96 years old. However, some people, including thousands of Irish soccer fans who interrupted a game by chanting "Lizzy's in a box," did not express grief over the death of the longest-reigning monarch.

Hughley told TMZ he believes the critiques are justified but that there is a time and place to express for them, which he believes shouldn't occur right before someone dies. "I'm not a monarchist but I can see—even if you ain't a queen. Somebody lost they grandmother and their mother. Somebody lost a dear family member." Hughley voiced his disappointment in people not having compassion for the Royal Family's loss. "I think it shows the lack of humanity that we kind of seem to be in for these days."

The comedian seemed dismissive when asked about the Queen representing an institution that has perpetrated atrocities, some during her reign. Although he acknowledged that "problematic" ideals existed, he said, "Her race is over now. Whatever she's done, she's gon' be judged for."

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, surrounded by a number of close family members, including her daughter Princess Anne, King Charles III, and Prince Harry. In a televised special to Great Britain, King Charles III made his first speech as king by addressing the death of his "darling mama.".

"I pay tribute to my mother's memory, and I honor her life of service," the King said. "Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother." He continued, "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."