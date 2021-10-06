Cynthia Harris, ‘Mad About You’ Actress, Dies at 87

Cynthia Harris, the actress who played Paul Reiser’s mother, Sylvia Buchman, on Mad About You and the future Dutchess of Windsor of the Emmy-winning miniseries Edward & Mrs. Simpson, has died at the age of 87. Harris’ family announced she passed away Sunday but did not include further details about her death.

Harris was a veteran of the stage, joining the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company in 1971, playing the role of Sarah, going on to co-found The Actors Company Theater in 1993, where she starred in dozens of productions and served as artistic director, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When it came to the big screen, Harris starred alongside Tom Conti in the 1983 film Reuben, Reuben, and was the landlord to Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson’s characters in the 1987 hit Three Men and a Baby.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In 1993, Harris made her mark on Mad About You when she was introduced as Sylvia on the NBC sitcom’s second season. Playing the wife of Louis Zorich’s character, Burt, Harris appeared on 71 episodes of the series during its original run, which ended in 1999, then returned for the reboot in 2019.

Harris’ portrayal of Wallis Warfield Simpson in Edward & Mrs. Simpson would also go on to win the seven-part 1978 Thames Television/ITV miniseriesthe Emmy for outstanding limited series and earn her a BAFTA nomination for best TV actress. She also appeared in Karel Reisz’s 1968 film Isadora, Up the Sandbox alongside Barbra Streisand in 1972 and two 1970s comedies — Sirota’s Court and Wives & Lovers. Harris also played Iris Hubbard during L.A. Law‘s first season and the mother of Michael Lombardi’s character on FX’s Rescue Me. Harris also made brief appearances throughout her career on episodes of The Bob Newhart Show, Kojak, Three’s Company, Knots Landing, Benson and Archie Bunker’s Place.

Harris is survived by her partner, Nathan Silverstein, her “devoted assistant” Terence Mintern, brother Dr. Matthew Harris (Frances), sister-in-law Maryjane Harris and her nieces and nephews. Harris was previously married to Broadway producer and company manager Eugene Wolsk from 1961 until 1972. “In addition to having devoted her life to the theater she was active in many philanthropic causes,” her family noted in the actress’ obituary, adding, “Cynthia’s passing is a great loss for the dramatic arts and for all of us.”