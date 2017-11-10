Cuba Gooding Jr. Issues Warning to O.J. Simpson

Cuba Gooding Jr. recently shared some words of wisdom for O.J. Simpson, warning, “You’re gonna have to be held accountable.”

A TMZ cameraman caught up with Gooding Jr. as he was exiting an L.A. restaurant and filled him in on Simpson’s recent altercation in Las Vegas where he got into a fight with a bartender.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 49-year-old actor shared some wise words to live by. “You just gotta live a pure life. Be accountable. Look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘That’s the person that I started this career with and hopefully that’ll be the same person I end up as,’” he said.

Up Next: Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Surprising Revelation About O.J. Simpson and ‘Terminator’

Gooding Jr. famously portrayed the ex-football player in the FX drama The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. That performance even earned him an “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie” award nomination at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

When asked if he ever met Simpson, Gooding Jr. joked, “No. I just saw his tweets saying my head wasn’t big enough to play him.”

Simpson wasn’t the only topic of conversation Gooding Jr. brought up. He also addressed the rash of sexual assault and misconduct accusations being revealed in his own industry.

More: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Lampoons O.J. Simpson in Sketch About First Post-Prison Date

Referencing “that Spider-man movie,” Gooding Jr. quoted the famous line, “With great power, comes great responsibility.” He then added that “it’s just the beginning” of more revelations to come.