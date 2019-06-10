Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Groping Woman at New York Night Club

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of groping a 30-year-old woman at a New York City nightclub on Sunday, the New York Police Department told HuffPost. A police report was filed, and the incident is being investigated.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 9 p.m. ET at the popular Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan on Sunday. The alleged victim told police the actor grabbed her breast, which led to a verbal altercation between the two according to the New York Post. Security stepped in and broke it up before it escalated further. She called 9-1-1 later that evening, the newspaper revealed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PopCulture.com reached out to the New York Police Department for more information. Authorities neither confirmed, nor denied that the incident took place, but said the NYPD doesn’t take such crimes lightly.

“The NYPD takes sexual assault extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” a spokeswoman said.

Gooding was accused of similar behavior by several women at a bar in New Mexico in 2012. The 51-year-old was said to have grabbed more than one woman, and punched a man who tried to take a photo of him. He told TMZ at the time the allegations were “bulls**t.”

Asked if he thought the women might have photo evidence that he touched them in any way, Gooding responded, “Yeah … yeah, right.” There were several photos from that evening, however, many of which were obtained by Jezebel. One of the women at the bar that night told the outlet he arrived at the bar “At about midnight on March 1st.” She said she witnessed him “sexually harass a number of the (women there) and assault (punch) a (man) for attempting to take a picture of Cuba receiving a lap dance.”

The woman, identified only as Sara, said the sexual harassment occurred when Gooding took photos with the women. She said “he would grab butt cheeks during the picture.” When that elicited a negative response, “he would proceed to either touch women’s breasts or tell them he ‘loved them.’”

“I have pictures of him reaching to grope my breast…,” she told Jezebel. “… as well as pictures of my friend jumping on his back in anger after he twisted her nipples.”

Another woman who was at the bar that night said Gooding “grabbed my face, and kissed my cheek.” She added that he later inquired about where she was staying,”and told me I would be staying with him tonight.” The woman told Jezebel Gooding told her he was “happily married with three kids, but ‘not tonight.’”