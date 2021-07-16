Courtney Stodden Reveals Heartfelt Message From 'Orange Is the New Black' Alum for Personal Attacks

✖

Courtney Stodden has revealed that Orange Is the New Black alum Jason Biggs sent them a heartfelt message to apologize for past personal attacks he made toward the reality TV star. In a post on Instagram, Stodden — who uses they/them pronouns — shared a screenshot of a message from Biggs. In it, the actor owned up to making public jokes about Stodden and formally apologized.

"Hi Courtney — I wanted to drop you a note to say that I’m sorry for any tweet that I made in the past that may have hurt your feelings. They were meant as jokes — but they were at your expense, and knowing how you feel, that makes them not funny at all," Biggs wrote in the message. "I am trying my best these days to live a clean and sober life, one in which I make good and healthy decisions — and that means accountability for the bad decisions I’ve made in the past. I wish you nothing but the best and happiness and success always." He then signed it, Xo Jason."

In a caption on the post, Stodden wrote, "This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes but not everyone takes real accountability." This seems to be a slight toward Chrissy Teigen, whom Stodden came out to alleged had bullied them online when they were a teenager. "Jason, I felt this," Stodden concluded. "I wish you love and immense success to you and your family [Jason Biggs.]"

In May, Stodden spoke with the Daily Beast about their life, specifically about being groomed as a teenage bride for their ex-husband Doug Hutchinson. The pair married in 2011 and divorced in 2020. During the conversation, Stodden revealed that they suffered through years of online bullying, and named Tiegen as one of the fiercest and most vocal bullies.

"She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden alleged, speaking of Teigen. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" Stodden added, "There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

Teigen later issued a statement on the allegations, seemingly admitting to bullying Stodden and stating that she reached out privately to apologize. "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly," she tweeted. "These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Stodden refuted Teigen's claims, however, writing on Instagram, "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private." Stodden added, "In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."