Courtney Stodden’s Estranged Husband Speaks out for the First Time Following Their Split

Doug Hutchison, the estranged husband of Courtney Stodden, spoke out for the first time since the couple split.

The 57-year-old actor, who married the 23-year-old Stodden when she was 16, told The Daily Mail Thursday that Stodden is planning to move in with her boyfriend, 37-year-old Chris Sheng. However, Stodden took to Instagram earlier this month to ask him to come back.

Hutchison told the Daily Mail they have not seen each other since Sept. 1, when he moved out of their home in California. They have not spoken on the phone since last month. He tearfully told the site he wants Stodden back.

“I still begged her to come to Michigan and work on our marriage, and she wouldn’t. And that spoke volumes to me,” Hutchison told the Mail. “I have been left so confused and hurt. I am actually distraught by this. I cannot understand why Courtney posted that message on social media.”

The message Hutchison is referring to is a now-deleted post she made on Instagram earlier this month. “I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love,” she wrote.

The actor, whose credits include Lost and The Green Mile, said Stodden changed her mind again.

“Ultimately I want her to be happy first and foremost. I love her with all my heart, we are soulmates and I will always love her,” he told the Mail.

Stodden and Hutchison are in the process of making their divorce final after six years of marriage.

“I don’t think even Superman could be married to that woman,” Hutchison said.

The actor said Stodden’s January message on Instagram confused him. He reached out, but she refused to see him in Michigan. She told him she wanted to move in with another man, so he told Stodden they could not save their marriage.

As for her current relationship with Sheng, Hutchison predicts it will come to a nasty end.

“He is in for a huge and painful loss. Court has told me she is not in love with him,” Hutchison told the Mail. “He thinks he has a shot with Court’s heart – I have a feeling he is going to fall really hard. Court insisted she didn’t like him in that way.”

Since Stodden and Hutchison broke up, Stodden began to bare her soul on Instagram, opening up about her battle with depression and her attempts to start a music career. On Jan. 7, she confirmed, “The divorce between me and Doug is arriving – and as the pending divorce creeped closer, I had second thoughts.”

On Jan. 7, she confirmed, "The divorce between me and Doug is arriving – and as the pending divorce creeped closer, I had second thoughts."

Photo credit: Instagram/ Courtney Stodden