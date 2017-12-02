Courtney Stodden Poses in Bra While Waiting for Her Starbucks

Courtney Stodden posted a photo of herself wearing only a bra and fluffy coat while waiting for a Starbucks delivery on Thursday.

#picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:25am PST

“Waiting for Starbucks delivery like… [pic of the day]” the 23-year-old wrote.

She later posted another photo of herself wearing the same bra and coat, although this time she showed off her long legs. “B—hy [mood],” she wrote.

Stodden posted the photos as she tries to launch a new website, OnlyFans.com/CourtneyStodden. She told her 189,000 Twitter followers and 252,000 Instagram followers to click the link on Friday.

#mood A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:34am PST

“So much anxiety today,” she wrote on Twitter Saturday.

— Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) December 2, 2017

Stodden announced the new project last month, promising to share bikini and nude photos with paying customers. However, the project has gotten off to a rocky start.

“Had a little issue but the video is now working, and there’s no issue. So, if you have it, swipe up, subscribe, and I won’t disappoint! Hopefully no more glitches,” Stodden told her Snapchat followers in early November, The Daily Mail reports.

“Getting tons of messages asking what content will be provided. Yes, bikini…lingerie & nudes. Very body positive,” she wrote on another Snapchat post.

Stodden shot to fame after she married actor Doug Hutchison in 2011. She was 16 and he was 51 years old at the time. The two are still married, but are legally separated.

“We have not signed divorce papers yet. We are legally separated … it’s only been, like, two and a half months,” Stodden told PEOPLE in February. “I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him … it’s extremely sensitive.”

