Courteney Cox Reunites in Person With Boyfriend Johnny McDaid After 9 Months Apart During Pandemic

Courteney Cox and her boyfriend Johnny McDaid are finally back together again after spending months apart. While it's unclear when they actually reunited, the two just posted a video together and fans are elated they're together, in-person again. The two have been quarantining in separate countries for months on end, forcing them to resort to FaceTime in order to see each other face-to-face.

In the video the two shared, they were thanking Ráth Mór Creggan for the charity work they've been doing with the Irish community of Creggan. "We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you've done this year," Cox said in the video after introducing herself. With McDaid by her side, he chimed in with, "Well done, guys. Thank you so much for all the work. It's so appreciated. I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021."

Lovely Christmas message to the Ráth Mór community, thanking everyone for their hard work over the past year, from @johnnymcdaid and @CourteneyCox. pic.twitter.com/0dy45ncEA6 — Ráth Mór Creggan (@mor_rath) December 11, 2020

Like millions of other people, the two were not expecting to have their world flipped upside down when they separated just before lockdowns. McDaid, a United Kingdom native, traveled to Europe for work, not expecting to get stuck there for months on end. "He left and the next day the whole country was shut down," Cox said according to Entertainment Tonight. "He was suppose to go to Switzerland to write. He went to England first, then all of the sudden they called quarantine."

The friends star revealed in October that the two had been separated for 220 days and admitted it took her getting to this place with him before she really learned to appreciate physical touch. "I have not seen him in so long. You don't realize — I mean, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime — now it's like, 'Oh my God, I just miss his physical tough.' It's been hard. This is the longest time."

Now that the two are allowed to see each other again, fans are thrilled for them. Cox recently had everyone gushing on the internet over a video she made. Her famous Friends scene where she wears a turkey on her head has become a Thanksgiving staple. Since this has because the Thanksgiving GIF each year, she decided to remake it, but with a real, raw turkey and fans went crazy!