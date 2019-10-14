Courteney Cox Leaves Fans With Questions After ‘Male’ Bathroom Video With Isla Fisher

Courteney Cox and Isla Fisher had some fun with fans on Instagram Saturday, posting a bizarre video showing the two stars as men using a bathroom. The two used a face-changing app to make it appear as though they switched genders. The video earned praise from fans, who found it hilarious.

In the very brief sketch, Cox appears to be going to the bathroom, when Fisher pops in to interrupt her.

“Ooh there you are,” Fisher said.

“Damn it,” Cox said before moving out of the frame.

“Lovely!” Fisher said as she looked down and smiled.

“And we unfortunately meet again,” Cox wrote in the caption, adding Fisher’s Instagram handle.

The sketch has already been viewed more than 1.09 million times since it was posted and has over 1,000 comments.

“I feel strange,” actor Garret Dillahunt wrote.

“LITERALLY SNORT LAUGHED,” Queer Eye‘s Tan France added.

“I hardly recognized Isla. This is hilarious!” another fan wrote.

“I have to say you looked like Chandler,” one fan wrote, referring to Matthew Perry’s Friends character.

While the change in the skit was just an example of technology at work, Cox really did change up her appearance last week. She got a new hairstyle with the help of stylist Chris McMillan, the same stylist responsible for creating Jennifer Aniston’s iconic “The Rachel” hairdo.

Aniston said she recently hosted a reunion with her Friends co-stars. Cox shared a selfie with Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Instagram on Oct. 6.

“We just had dinner this week. The whole gang. Everyone was there,” Aniston told Howard Stern. “[David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together… Oh my God, we laughed so hard. Nobody got naked. It was very civilized. But we just laughed a lot.”

The reunion is the closest fans will ever get to an actual revival of Friends. Ansiston said she would be interested, but was doubtful a revival could be as good as the original.

“I honestly think we would love it,” she told Stern. “I really think there is an idea that if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good as what it was, so, why do it?”

“It would ruin it,” Stern added, and Aniston agreed.

Cox and Fisher are close friends, and Fisher was among the first celebrities to welcome Cox to Instagram in January. The Hot Rod actress shared a photo of the two singing, adding, “I know it’s not FBF yet, but I’m too excited to wait… my bestie has finally joined Instagram [Cox].”

“Ha!! There’s a lot of flashbacks to come! Hope I won’t look drunk in all of them. Love you,” Cox replied to the post.

Cox was last seen in an episode of Shameless in 2018, while Fisher starred in The Beach Bum this year.

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for EB Kids