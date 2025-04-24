Jay Washington is asking for support as he recovers from a recent surgery.

The professional wrestler turned stand-up comedian and actor shared a photo from his hospital bed Wednesday as he prepared to undergo spinal surgery after he was injured in a car accident, writing, “Here we go.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He added in a post to X, “Getting ready to head to the surgical surgery for my spinal surgery and whats crazy is im thinking about about ALL of the work i have to do when i get home. Because surgery or not you gotta put the work in.”

Washington first revealed he was set to undergo surgery in a post to X last week. “I’m gonna be having a small spinal surgery (which sounds WILD TO SAY) next week due to a car accident i was in & if ive ever entertained you on the internet, talking nerd-ish, on stage etc. Know im not sure when ill be back to 100% so here i am asking for a boost to stay afloat,” he wrote as he shared his Venmo information.

Washington didn’t share further information, and it remains unclear when the car crash occurred. He did clarify that it would be a “small” procedure.”

Washington got his start as a professional wrestler before he took his “antics during wrestling promo’s and in-ring interviews” to the stage and screen, launching a career as both an actor and comedian, per his IMDb profile. On the screen, he has starred on Showtime’s American Gigolo, the 2015 musical crime comedy drama film Chi-Raq, and the 2018 movie Imperfections, among others. He also has a successful comedy career, and has performed at Chicago’s famous Checkerboard Lounge during their “Too Much Talent Tuesday’s” showcase, competed on Comedy Central’s “Up Next” Talent Search, and performed at various comedy festivals.

Although the just underwent surgery, he doesn’t plan to allow it to pause his career for long. Celebrating WrestleMania over the weekend, Washington told his followers, “It’s #WrestleMania weekend and i have been busting my ass in the gym training like i have a match. But after this surgery this week its time to get back to business.”

Washington can next be seen taking his comedy chops to Dallas Texas, where he will perform at the Dallas Comedy Club on Sunday, June 8. Hyping up the upcoming show, Washington wrote, “Dallas, Texas you got a little over a month left to make plans. I’m coming to the @dallascomedyclub Sunday June 8th ONE NIGHT ONLY. I’m bringing @cexycid & a few surprises.”